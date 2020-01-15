ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man was charged in a shooting during a training exercise that left another man paralyzed from the neck down, police said.

Cody Saylor, 29, of Allentown, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and a weapons charge, the Easton Express-Times reported.

Saylor was a role-player during a weapons training session at Threat Assessment Tactical Solutions in Stroudburg, according to police.

Investigators learned Saylor exchanged his training paintball gun for his own Glock pistol before leaving the facility for lunch and shot Darin McMahon, 46, in the neck on Sept. 15, Stroud Area Regional police said in a release.

McMahon was flown by medical helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township.

Saylor was released on $75,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

The Express-Times’ call for comment to Saylor’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Threat Assessment Tactical Solutions deferred comment to an attorney, who did not immediately return a phone message.

