By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County Sheriff’s officials have identified a man who died after a shooting incident at an apartment complex northwest of Tucson last weekend.

They say 27-year-old Adolph Mincy was found dead at the scene of Sunday night’s shooting.

Sheriff’s officials say Mincy died of injuries related to the shooting incident, but details weren’t immediately released Wednesday.

Two other men were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Their names and conditions haven’t been released.

