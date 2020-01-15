By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl in New Hampshire.

Court documents said Henry Marte, 22, of Lawrence, was part of a group that sold the drug to customers throughout New England. Prosecutors said Marte distributed 200-gram bags of fentanyl daily.

“Interstate fentanyl traffickers have caused tremendous damage to the health and safety of communities throughout New England,” New Hampshire U.S. Scott Attorney Murray said in a statement Tuesday. “In order to protect our citizens, we are working with all of our law enforcement partners to stop the flow of this deadly drug.”

The investigation was conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, made up of multiple agencies.

