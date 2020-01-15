PHOENIX (AP) - The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has declined prosecution in the September death of a 3-year-old girl who was left unattended in a car for hours.

Officials with the Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that the evidence in the case didn’t support a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.

Gilbert police had announced in December there was probable cause established to arrest 37-year-old Scott Jones on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Jones was accused of leaving his daughter Charlotte in a vehicle at his residence for two to three hours on Sept. 3. The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation of the incident was submitted to the County Attorney’s Office for review and charging recommendations.

