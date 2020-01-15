Sen. Marsha Blackburn has suggested her Democratic colleagues running for president should be recused from sitting as jurors in the impeachment trial against President Trump.

“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office,” said the Tennessee Republican.

Ms. Blackburn is referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado Democrat, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat.

The four of them have been campaigning for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, the winner of which would be challenging Mr. Trump in November should the Senate acquit Mr. Trump of the charges against him.

“To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws’. Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens,” Ms. Blackburn said.

The impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday. Senators, who will be acting as jurors, are to be sworn in on Thursday.

