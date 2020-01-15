By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for blowing up his ex-wife’s car outside a St. Louis home where she and the couple’s teenage son were sleeping.

Dean McBaine, 31, of Jefferson City, was sentenced Wednesday for possession of an unregistered destructive device. McBaine also was ordered to pay $34,705.21 in restitution, KTVI reports.

Prosecutors said McBaine became enraged when his ex-wife took custody of their 13-year-old son after a domestic dispute with his new wife in Jefferson City ended with him firing into a ceiling. The rounds missed McBaine’s older son, whose bedroom was in the room above. His ex-wife also filed orders of protection.

McBaine and his half-brother then constructed a bomb out of fireworks and Tiki torch fuel and used it to blow up Motes’ Mini Cooper in front of her St. Louis home in September 2018.

McBaine was captured on surveillance video. His stepbrother, who previously pleaded guilty in the case, also cooperated with investigators.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

