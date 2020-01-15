After a month-long delay, it took only about a 700-foot walk to formally deliver House Democrats’ impeachment articles to the Senate on Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held an engrossment ceremony where she signed off on the charges, saying her chamber fulfilled their constitutional duty on Dec. 18 by impeaching President Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from a phone call with the Ukrainian president where he requested a probe into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Today, we will make history,” the California Democrat said. “No one is above the law.”

House Democrats named seven impeachment managers Wednesday morning, who will participate in the Senate trial. Those individuals hand delivered the articles to the upper chamber.

The Senate will officially begin the impeachment trial Tuesday next week, but senators, who will serve as jurors, and the impeachment managers, who will be prosecuting the case, are expected to be sworn in on Thursday.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s spokesperson David Popp said under the rules of impeachment, the articles won’t technically be formally received until Thursday when they will be read aloud inside the upper chamber.

“Under Impeachment rules, once the House formally notifies the Senate it has appointed managers, the Senate is required to set a time for the House managers to exhibit the articles. This two-step process is specified in the rules of impeachment. When the Senate receives the initial message tonight, the body will formally invite the managers to exhibit the articles during tomorrow’s session of the Senate. Only at that time, when the House managers return at the invitation of the Senate, is it possible for the Senate to formally receive the exhibition of the Articles of Impeachment,” said Mr. Popp, the communications director for Mr. McConnell.

