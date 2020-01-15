By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - North Las Vegas police are investigating an incident involving both a stabbing and a shooting and trying to determine who is at fault.

A clerk at a convenience store shot and wounded a person who was allegedly trespassing at the business after the person stabbed the clerk during a fight, police said.

According to police, the stabbing occurred outside the store Wednesday morning and that the shooting then took place at a nearby bus stop.

Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

No identities were released.

