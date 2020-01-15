By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A northeast Iowa man has been sent to federal prison for receiving child pornography.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Derek Clemens, of Evansdale, was given nine years at his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He ordered to pay $3,000 restitution to a victim in one of the videos. Clemens also must serve 10 years of supervised release after he leaves custody and register as a sex offender.

He’d pleaded guilty.

Authorities found child porn on a cellphone and a memory card for a tablet computer after Clemens was caught using the phone to photograph women using a restroom at an Elk Run Heights truck stop in October 2018.

