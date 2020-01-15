By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities said Wednesday they were investigating the off-base death of an airman from Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The body of Staff Sgt. Manuel Trevino Jr. was discovered by Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday, the base said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to a base spokeswoman.

TOP STORIES
Michael Avenatti arrested by federal agents
Pelosi formally signs, delivers impeachment charges
Van Jones laments 'dispiriting' debate: 'Nothing I saw tonight' could beat Trump

Foul play or other suspicious circumstances were not immediately suspected, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the Great Falls Tribune.

He did not disclose where Trevino was found.

341st Missile Wing Commander Col. Jennifer Reeves said the base was a close-knit community and a tragedy such as Trevino’s death affects every member.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide