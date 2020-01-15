House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven of her Democratic members as impeachment managers Wednesday to prosecute their case against President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

“It is their responsibility to present the very strong case for the President’s impeachment and removal. The Impeachment Managers represent the patriotism, pluralism and vibrancy of America,” she said.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York — who spearheaded the House’s impeachment hearings last year — were two picks, as expected.

Mr. Schiff will be the lead manager for the Democrat team of “litigators.”

“The emphasis is on comfort level in the court room,” Mrs. Pelosi added. “The emphasis is on making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution to seek truth for the American people.”

Along with the chairs, Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Rep. Val Demmings of Florida, Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California will help prosecute the president.

Among the prosecutors, only Mr. Nadler and Ms. Lofgren were serving in Congress during the 1999 Clinton impeachment proceedings. Meanwhile, both Ms. Garcia and Mr. Crow are two of the Democrats’ freshman class.

All of the managers, with the sole exception of Mr. Crow, serve on either the judiciary or intelligence committees.

The group is small compared to the 13 managers sent by House Republicans to argue the case against President Clinton in 1999.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the trial is slated to begin next Tuesday.

The House will vote Wednesday afternoon to formally transmit two articles of impeachment to the Senate and deputize the impeachment managers.

Mr. Trump responded on Twitter to the announcement of impeachment managers: “Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!”

The articles will be delivered after nearly a month-long, unprecedented standoff with the Republican-controlled Senate, as Democrats demanded that the trial include new witnesses and documents.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, and her deputies defended their strategy in holding on to the articles, despite failing to secure any guarantees from Mr. McConnell on witnesses.

They argued, citing recent polling that shows a majority of Americans want to hear from key witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton, that they succeeded in convincing the public about what a fair trial would constitute.

“The Senate is on trial as well as the president. Does the Senate conduct a trial according to the constitution to vindicate the republic or does the Senate participate in the president’s crimes by covering them up?” Mr. Nadler said.

The impeachment case stems from a July 25 phone call in which Mr. Trump pressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “favor” in investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.

A whistleblower, who is believed to be a CIA official assigned to the White House, accused the president of abusing his power for personal gain on the call, including withholding $391 million of U.S. military aid from Ukraine as leverage.

The whistleblower also is believed to have ties to the Democratic Party and the elder Mr. Biden, and the whistleblower is known to have met with Mr. Schiff’s staff for guidance before making the complaint.

A rough transcript of the call the White House released in late September did not show the president present a quid pro quo deal for the investigations, but Democrats said the threat was understood and part of an ongoing pressure campaign of “shadow” foreign policy conducted by Mr. Trump’s private lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani.

New evidence the House Democrats obtained since passing the two articles of impeachment in a party-line vote Dec. 18 detail Mr. Guiliani’s activities in Ukraine but does not significantly change what was already known.

The articles rely heavily on testimony from Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, who said he offered a prized White House visit for the newly-elected Mr. Zelensky in exchange for his announcement of the investigations. But Mr. Sondland said he “presumed” that was what Mr. Trump wanted.

In his only conversation with the president about it, Mr. Trump told him that there was “no quid pro quo,” he testified.

None of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry linked the holdup of military assistance to the investigations or provided a reason for the holdup. The aid was delayed for about two months, before the money started to flow to Ukraine on Sept. 11, two days after the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community informed Congress of the whistleblower complaint.

Mr. Trump has acknowledged that he wanted an investigation into alleged corruption involving the Bidens and Ukraine interference in the 2016 election.

Interest increased in Mr. Biden’s actions in Ukraine after he recently boasted of forcing Ukraine to fire the country’s chief prosecutor in spring 2016. He said threatened to block a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee. The prosecutor was widely viewed as not doing enough to combat corruption. But the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, also had looked into corruption allegations against Burisma and Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukraine oligarch running the company.

Mr. Trump also wanted Ukraine to look into a missing Democratic National Committee server that was hacked by Russia during the 2016 presidential campaigns. An American cybersecurity company called CrowdStrike examined the server to probe the hack but the server disappeared before it got to the FBI.

Mr. Trump subscribes to an unsubstantiated theory that the server ended up in Ukraine.

