Penny Pritzker, who served as President Barack Obama’s commerce secretary, on Wednesday endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president.

“With incomparable domestic and foreign policy expertise, I can think of no one better prepared for the job of president of the United States than Joe Biden,” said Ms. Pritzker, a billionaire who was also the national finance chair for Mr. Obama’s 2008 campaign.

Ms. Pritzker, whose family built a fortune running the Hyatt hotel chain, is the sister of J.B. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois.

She joins former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar as top Obama administration hands who have endorsed Mr. Biden.

Julián Castro, who served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Mr. Obama, threw his support to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts after he ended his own White House bid earlier this month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.