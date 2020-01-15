By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody after a mother found her adult daughter dead in a suburban Kansas City home.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Overland Park subdivision where the body of the woman who was in her 20s was found .

Police haven’t released the woman’s identify or her cause of death. But police spokesman Officer John Lacy says it appears to be “domestic in nature.”

