The exiled son of the former shah of Iran says anti-government protests rocking the Islamic republic could result in the fall of the clerical regime in Tehran, asserting that Western powers should more forcefully back the protesters and are wasting time by suggesting the regime will ever behave like a “normal” government.

While 59-year-old Reza Pahlavi stopped short Wednesday of predicting when the regime might fall, he told an audience in Washington that the current uprisings are unlike anything he’s seen since the 1979 Iranian revolution — including massive protests in the late-1990s and the green movement that swept Tehran in 2013.

“I think people smell the opportunity for the first time in 40 years this time. It’s very different from 2009, even very different from 1997. The people have had it,” Mr. Pahlavi, the former crown prince of the Iranian monarchy that U.S. intelligence once sought to uphold in Tehran, said at the Hudson Institute think tank.

“Today’s generation of young Iranians cannot take it anymore. They want to have an opportunity for a better future. They want to be on the path of modernity and freedom,” he said. “The only thing that stands between them and the free world is this regime…a regime that cannot claim that it didn’t have an opportunity in 40 years to normalize and to take care of its own people.”

Mr. Pahlavi, who lives in the United States and heads an umbrella organization tied to various exiled Iranian opposition groups, is known to be loathed by that government. He is the eldest legitimate son of Iran’s last monarch, who abdicated the throne shortly before the 1979 Islamic revolution in Tehran.

The revolutionary Islamic regime that has since held power in the Iranian capital is known for its deep outrage at a 1953 CIA-backed coup that secured Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s absolute power for decades by toppling the elected prime minister of Iran at the time.

While the younger Mr. Pahlavi has long been an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime, his comments Wednesday drew attention because of their timing, days after a fresh wave of protests in Tehran — demonstrations that came even after mass expressions of Iranian unity had made international headlines following the recent U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Mr. Pahlavi did not mention the Trump administration by name in his comments Wednesday, but appeared to directly criticize the administration for failing to call outright for regime change in Tehran.

President Trump has successfully hardened U.S. policy toward Iran since pulling out of the Obama-era nuclear deal 17 months ago and conservative analysts often applaud the administration’s determination to coerce Iran into behaving — as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has put it — like “a normal nation.”

Mr. Pompeo and other top Trump advisers say the administration is not seeking “regime change.” The goal instead, they say, is to pressure Iranian leaders to enter into new negotiations toward more far-reaching accord than the 2015 nuclear deal.

“In offering the regime negotiations without preconditions, you neglect the people’s demand for unconditional support,” Mr. Pahlavi lamented on Wednesday. “In fact, you betray them by accommodating their oppressors.”

“It has long been time to recognize that this is not a normal regime and that it will not change its behavior,” he said.

