By Associated Press - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A state appeals court ruled Wednesday that a convicted teenager’s comments to his mother shouldn’t have been used against him when police were investigating a 2016 shooting.

The ruling sent the case of the youth, who was identified by the initials “A.A.,” back to a lower court for a new hearing and reversed his convictions for aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Police testified they saw three people riding bicycles in the direction of a site in Jersey City where two people were shot. When the then-15-year-old was in custody, police said they overheard the teen talking to his mother through the gate of a holding cell and saying he was in the area of the shooting because people “had jumped us last week.” A.A.’s mother later contradicted that account.

TOP STORIES
Michael Flynn withdraws guilty plea
Michael Avenatti arrested by federal agents
Sen. Ron Johnson at rally: Trump deserves second term after unrelenting abuse

Citing a 2000 ruling that requires police to make their best efforts to find a parent or guardian before questioning a minor, the appeals court ruled the teen should have been read his rights against self-incrimination in the presence of his mother and then allowed to consult with her in private before police questioned him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide