By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota judge has agreed to a defense request for a second autopsy in a murder case, even though the victim’s body has already been embalmed.

Jarrett Jones, 48, is in custody on a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 2 fatal shooting of Jon Schumacher. Brown County court documents say the shooting took place at Jones’ business in Bath, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Sioux Falls, according to Aberdeen American News.

An autopsy was conducted Jan. 3.

TOP STORIES
Judge blocks Trump's attempt to let governors refuse refugees
Robert De Niro doesn't know how the Constitution works
New York sanctuary policy forced release of suspect in shocking murder

Jones’ defense attorney, Marshall Lovrien, requested a second autopsy on Jan. 4, but was informed the body was already at the funeral home.

Lovrien, in a motion, said Jones has the right to an independent evaluation of the body. A magistrate judge approved the motion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide