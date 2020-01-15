By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A judge in Brown County has agreed to a defense request for a second autopsy in a murder case even though the victim’s body had already been embalmed by a funeral home.

Jarrett Jones, 48, is on custody on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Jon Schumacher Jan. 2 at the Jones’s place in Bath. Court documents said there was an early morning disagreement between the two in Jones’ shop, according to Aberdeen American News.

An autopsy was done Jan. 3. Jones’ defense attorney, Marshall Lovrien, requested a second autopsy on Jan. 4, but was informed the body was already at the funeral home.

Lovrien, in a motion, said Jones had a right to an independent evaluation of the body. A magistrate judge approved the motion.

