Both of New Hampshire’s U.S. senators said Wednesday that they will join their colleagues in taking an oath to be impartial in the impending impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“The charges against the president are very serious and warrant a fair trial - that is what the American people expect,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“Particularly in light of new evidence, this trial should include witnesses who can provide additional firsthand information as well as the many documents being withheld by the Trump administration,” Shaheen added. “We should all agree that it is imperative to reveal the whole truth.”

Maggie Hassan, also a Democrat, said, “I hope that my Republican colleagues will join me in supporting a fair trial, including hearing from witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the president’s actions, in particular Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The House voted Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate. Trump complained anew of a “hoax,” even as new details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine.

