By Associated Press - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Villages, Fla. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy shot a man during a late-night incident at a gas station in north Florida, investigators said.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook posting that a man was injured in the Tuesday night shooting at a Circle K in The Villages.

The injured man was taken to a hospital but officials did not release his name or condition. Sheriff’s officials also didn’t say what led to the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said no deputies were injured in the shooting.

The gas station was cordoned off with yellow crime tape late as officials investigated the shooting.

The Villages is southeast of Ocala.

