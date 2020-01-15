By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an Omaha man more than 19 years ago.

Christopher Martin, 51, was arrested Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2000, killing of Todd Schumacher. Douglas County Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Martin.

Schumacher was shot to death at his home, which police said had been burglarized. Martin was one of Schumacher’s neighbors at the time.

TOP STORIES
Michael Flynn withdraws guilty plea
Michael Avenatti arrested by federal agents
Alec Baldwin sees 'near moral collapse' in America, blames it on Trump 'supporters'

Police reopened the case at the request of Schumacher’s daughter last year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide