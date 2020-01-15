NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut judge has sentenced a tax preparer who pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns.

Devon Williams, who now lives in Atlanta, was sentenced Tuesday to spend eight months behind bars and pay the IRS $550,000 in restitution, the New Haven Register reported. Williams formerly owned a tax preparation business based in New Haven.

Between 2014 and 2017, Williams prepared several federal tax returns that contained inflated and false deductions for unreimbursed employee expenses and charitable donations, according to court documents.

Williams pleaded guilty in October to one count of aiding and assisting the preparation of a false tax return.

Williams is free on $150,000 bail. He is required to report to prison by March 4.

