By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ALCOA, Tenn (AP) - The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is on lockdown after receiving reports of shots being fired, Tennessee National Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones said Wednesday. He called it a developing situation.

Officer Travers Hurst, a spokesman at the air base in Tennessee, said the Blount County Sheriff’s office was responding to the active shooter situation and was sweeping the area.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with McGhee Tyson Airport says there are no flight delays at this time.

