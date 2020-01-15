Does billionaire Tom Steyer really only own just one plaid tie?

That was the question raised on social media during Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate in Iowa after the longtime liberal activist’s signature look garnered attention.

So much so that “Tom Steyer tie” became a top trending Google search item for “@TomSteyer” during the debate.

The billionaire liberal activist, whose fortune helped him muscle his way into the top tier of 2020 Democratic hopefuls, appeared to wear the same red and yellow tartan-design tie at campaign events, television interviews and debate nights.

Tom Steyer is a billionaire who apparently can only afford one tie — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 15, 2020

It’s unclear, though, if it is the same tie he keeps sporting or very similar ones.

His campaign wouldn’t say how many plaid ties he owns. But a spokesperson told CNN that the tie has meaning for Mr. Steyer.

“He wears Scottish ties every day because, in his own words, you got to dress for the fight,” the spokesperson said.

The busy plaid print stands in contrast to President Trump’s signature solid-red tie look, which the president is known for routinely wearing.

He was seen on ABC’s “The View” last month wearing the classic plaid print when he attempted to contrast himself from other billionaires running for president.

He was also seen on the campaign trail in October in Iowa wearing the same style. And at the November primary debate, he wore it again.

