By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey’s state-run news agency said Wednesday that Egyptian police raided its office in Cairo and detained four of its staff members.

Anadolu Agency said it did had no information on where its employees, including one Turkish citizen, were taken to following the raid late Tuesday.

The raid comes amid tense relations between Turkey and Egypt. Turkey, which backed Egypt’s deposed former president, Mohamed Morsi, has been staunch critic of current president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the raid and demanded the immediate release of the Anadolu employees.

