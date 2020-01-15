By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men in ski masks who stole mail from an Arizona post office and later from a postal worker at an intersection in suburban Phoenix.

The agency that investigates crimes involving the U.S. mail system said Tuesday the men first stole mail Jan. 7 from the Daisy Mountain Post Office on 43rd Avenue north of Phoenix’s city center. They stole more mail at an intersection Monday from a postal employee working in the western suburban community of Avondale.

Both men were wearing black ski masks decorated with red and white circles. They sped away in a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla.

