MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has agreed to make changes to settle a lawsuit over allegations that it forwarded information about immigrant farm workers to federal authorities, leading to arrests and deportations, the immigrant rights group Migrant Justice announced Wednesday.

The group had sued the state DMV, ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2018. The settlement limits what information the DMV collects and under what circumstances that information can be shared with the federal government and includes training and accountabillity for DMV staff. said Lisa Enrst, an attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont.

“Today we are here taking a big step, important step, against discrimination in Vermont,” Marita Canedos of Migrant Justice said at a Statehouse press conference where three members signed the settlement agreement.

An email was sent to the DMV.

