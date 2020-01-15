The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate each voted Wednesday to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in a move both historic and controversial.

Democrats used their new majority to push the amendment through the House on a 59-41 vote, and the Senate on a 28-12 tally, finally surmounting years of failures dating back to the 1970s.

“For the women of Virginia, the women of America, the resolution has finally passed,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, Fairfax Democrat.

Backers say Virginia is the 38th state to ratify — which in theory would be enough to make the ERA the 28th amendment to the Constitution.

Instead the move is headed for lengthy court battles.

The Justice Department says the ERA expired decades ago, meaning Virginia’s votes came on a dead amendment.

Additionally, five states say they have revoked their ratifications, which would reduce the number of states to 33 — shy of the threshold needed.

Those legal complications did little to dampen the jubilation of ERA backers, who cast their vote as a chance for Virginia to correct past wrongs that included defending slavery and leading the legal battle to oppose interracial marriage and bans on women attending the Virginia Military Institute.

“I don’t know about you, but I think it’s right on time for Virginia to finally be on the right side of history,” said Delegate Jennifer D. Carroll Foy, Prince William Democrat, who was part of the third graduating class at VMI after admission was open to female cadets.

Republicans were less vocal in their opposition, though several female delegates did speak against the ratification.

“The ERA does nothing for true equality for women, but uses women as a political pawn to push the liberal agenda,” said Sen. Amanda Chase, Chesterfield Republican.

The amendment doesn’t actually mention women.

It reads: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex.”

What exactly that means as a matter of law is unclear.

Backers said they expect it will help open job opportunities and pay equality to women. Opponents worried it would override state restrictions on abortion.

Sen. Barbara Favola, Arlington Democrat, said the vote Wednesday was symbolic, and it will be up to the courts to tell lawmakers what it means.

“This is a statement of values and principle,” she said.

