By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that they found the dead man inside of a vehicle and found the two other wounded men nearby early Thursday morning. They had received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after midnight.

Those two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear what relationship there may have been between the men.

The man who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 19-year-old David Wayne Burns.

The shooting remains under investigation and police didn’t immediately release further details about what happened.

