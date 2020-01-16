By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice announced Wednesday that a woman and man whose bodies were found partially burned near a Moxee area hop yard earlier this month died from internal trauma.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the deaths of Alyson Harris, 32, and Miguel Martinez-Vasquez, 24, are classified as homicides.

Curtis has not released the exact manner of death at the request of Yakima County sheriff’s detectives, who are investigating.

The bodies were found burned about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Moxee on Jan. 7. Curtis said they were identified based on tattoos. Yakima police said the pair was reported missing Dec. 21.

Martinez-Vasquez was on pretrial release on robbery and theft charges when he was reported missing.

