By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting outside a Fresno convenience store left three people wounded.

KSEE/KGPE TV stations reported Thursday that the shooting happened in front of the Fast Strip convenience store just before midnight.

According to Fresno police, a car approached the store and someone opened fire on a group of four men outside.

Two were hit by gunfire. A third person who happened to be leaving was also shot.

Police say all three were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are looking at footage from nearby surveillance cameras for clues.

The suspect’s car is described as a white Dodge Challenger.

