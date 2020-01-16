Rep. Annie Kuster, New Hampshire Democrat, on Wednesday endorsed Pete Buttigieg for president, giving Mr. Buttigieg a significant boost with less than a month to go until the New Hampshire primary.

Ms. Kuster said Mr. Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is a leader who can “turn the page” on the Trump presidency and bring the nation together.

“Like Barack Obama before him, Pete is young, inspiring, brings fresh ideas to the table, and is motivated to win,” said Ms. Kuster, who was an early endorser of President Obama in 2007.

“By building a coalition of progressive Democrats, independents, and disaffected Republicans, Pete will win next November and lead our country to a brighter future for every American,” she said.

Mr. Buttigieg held a narrow lead in the Granite State in a Monmouth University poll released earlier this month, though he sits in fourth place in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.