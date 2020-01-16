EMMETSBURG, Iowa — Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Thursday dismissed the idea that the four Democratic Senators running for president should recuse themselves from the impeachment trial on Capitol Hill, calling it “preposterous.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and some of her GOP colleagues have suggested the Democrats running for president should remove themselves from the process, arguing it would be hard for them to fulfill their roles as impartial jurors when they are running for the chance to face President Trump in the 2020 election.

“A Republican senator invoking the idea of objectivity in the context of this impeachment is, I am going to go with preposterous is the best word I can think of,” Mr. Buttigieg told reporters after at a town hall event here at a local VFW hall.

The Indiana Democrat is holding a series of campaign events across Iowa as the impeachment trial kicks off in the Senate.

The trial has taken Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado off of the campaign trail weeks out from the Iowa caucuses.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.