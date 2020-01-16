Two rallies calling on Utah senators to push for a fair and impartial impeachment trial for President Donald Trump drew a combined total of over 100 people Thursday.

The demonstrators from a coalition of progressive groups gathered outside the federal building in Salt Lake City for the event directed at Republicans Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, once in the morning and again in the evening, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The groups included Move On and Vote Common Good, a bipartisan progressive Evangelical group. Organizer Christy Berghoef said not all evangelical voters are part of a block devoted to Trump.

Catherine Eslinger with the group Mormon Women for Ethical Government, said they want truth to wine out over “misinformation and obfuscation.”

