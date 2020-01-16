By Associated Press - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida teenagers were arrested after a video posted on Snapchat showed another teen being forced to strip naked in an apartment stairway, sheriff’s investigators said in an arrest report.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Monday and a 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies became aware of the case after some students at Oak Park Middle School told the school’s principal and assistant principal about the video.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies the younger boy held a semiautomatic handgun and ordered him to take off his shirt on Saturday, the arrest report said. Both boys then forced him to walk to an apartment “while threatening to shoot him,” the report said.

Once at the apartment, the younger boy got a BB gun and both boys ordered the teen to disrobe. He told investigators they threatened to shoot him if he didn’t disrobe or if he tried to run away.

The boys recorded the incident on their cellphone, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The victim told investigators he complied because he feared for his life.

The boys were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, kidnapping and transmitting child pornography.

