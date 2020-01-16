By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania officials announced Thursday that nearly $1 million in grants were awarded to prevent and respond to sexual assault at 36 colleges and universities.

The Education Department announced the recipients under the state version of the “It’s on Us” initiative that began four years ago.

The money will help train students and staff, increase public awareness and provide services to victims.

This year’s recipients include the first grant for research. St. Vincent College was given $15,000 to assess the statewide impact of the “It’s on Us” program and suggest ways to improve it.

