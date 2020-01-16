By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Many voters casting ballots in West Virginia in 2020 will do so on new voting machines.

Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Wednesday that the state has used a $6.5 million federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant to help upgrade voting systems, Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The state spent about $13 million on the upgrades, including more than $11 million for touchscreen voting systems, Warner said.

TOP STORIES
Trump signs landmark trade deal with China to fix 'wrongs of the past'
Michael Flynn withdraws guilty plea
White House rips Pelosi over impeachment 'souvenir pens'

The state is also preparing to get a new round of $4 million of HAVA matching grants, and county commissions and county clerks will be able to decide how to use that funding, Warner said.

He added that 64% of voters will cast a 2020 ballot on a new voting machine. That would be an increase from 16% of voters in 2016.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide