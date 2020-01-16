By KEITH RIDLER - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho House of Representatives on Thursday expelled one of its members a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government.

The House voted 65-0 to expel Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls.

Green was convicted Wednesday on charges stemming from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes when Green worked as an attorney there. Green maintains his innocence.

TOP STORIES
Trump signs landmark trade deal with China to fix 'wrongs of the past'
Al Sharpton slams Dem debate: 'I didn't see anybody' who could 'take on Donald Trump'
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment trial

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke made the motion to declare Green’s seat vacant, and it was seconded by Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle.

A process to replace Green now begins that requires the involvement of Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide