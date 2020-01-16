By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Omaha police have captured an inmate who didn’t return from a job hunt in Lincoln.

Anthony Durand had been given permission to leave the state’s Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 6, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. But he didn’t return. The department said he’d managed to remove the monitoring device he was wearing.

He was found by Omaha officers Wednesday and taken into custody, the department said.

Durand started serving his three-year prison sentence on Sept. 18 last year. He’d been charged with methamphetamine possession, theft and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Inmates at the center are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

