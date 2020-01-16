Well, now what? House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has a terse review of the current evolving impeachment “process,” which has just completed Act 1 of a full-blown production that included flippant theatrics, souvenir pens, snappy remarks and nonstop media coverage. Many news organizations declared the proceedings to be “historic.” Historians might disagree with this assessment.

One thing is very clear amid all the curtain calls, however. Impeachment remains a very expensive production. Since they began their “process,” House Democrats have been spending over $1 million of taxpayers’ money per month pursuing the impeachment of President Trump according to meticulous research by The Heritage Foundation.

The conservative organization says this is actually a low estimate as it only counts the cost of lawyers plus staff time spent preparing for the hearings — but not overtime for Capitol Police, travel costs for witnesses, executive branch expenses and other expenses.

All things considered, Mr. McCarthy predicts the impeachment process will not wear well with the public, particularly when Americans recall the behavior of certain Democratic leaders as they launched their articles of impeachment and set a Senate trial into motion.

“Democrats did what you would expect in a campaign event: posed for pictures, smiled, handed out gifts to one another, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi even fist-pumped on the House floor during what should have been a serious debate,” Mr. McCarthy says.

“Their behavior is disgusting and appalling. Every person in this country should be enraged at the fraud, waste, and abuse they have seen from Democrats in this majority. Millions of dollars spent, countless hours lost on their unrelenting hatred toward this president,” the California lawmaker advises.

“A real trial: Next week must bring a real impeachment tribunal, not Kabuki theater,” notes a New York Daily News editorial.

IMPEACHMENT: THE REALITY

So the impeachment ball is now, so to speak, in the Senate’s court. What is to follow? In an ideal world, practical minds will prevail — as exhibited by a certain Tennessee Republican.

“It is not our job to expand the impeachment,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn tells Fox News.

“It is our job to review what they have sent forward, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. We’re going to do it in an expedient matter. We’re going to be fair to the president and to the process, and we’re going to get this behind us,” she continues, adding that the Democrats have politicized “one of the most serious processes in the Constitution” and that Americans themselves are “sick and tired of impeachment.”

EMULATING THE OBAMAS

A tidy update about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have already made some headway in their efforts to step away from their royal duties.

Harry is set to produce a mental health series with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV while Meghan — a former actress known for her work in the USA Network legal drama “Suits” — will do voice-overs for an as yet unnamed Disney project. Some say there are role models involved in the couple’s changing lifestyle.

“For many, the film and TV deal between Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground banner and Netflix, as well as the former first couple’s $65 million pact with Penguin Random House for books, and Spotify for podcasts, is the option to emulate. Indeed, the two couples are already close, with the British media reporting that the Obamas have been advising the royal pair on their future,” writes Alex Ritman, who covers culture for The Hollywood Reporter.

Few talent agents predict that Meghan will try to “reignite” her acting career at the moment. But the actions of yet another famous couple could be of interest to the royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may also emulate actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, who attended the coupe’s royal wedding in 2018. The Clooneys are considered the “global citizen model,” according to the industry publication.

FOXIFIED

The idea of removing President Trump from office has been the centerpiece of much coverage in recent months. The impeachment “process” now underway will up the ante, Let us hope it will be fair-minded fare.

Meanwhile, here is what Fox News has in mind for the unfolding events. The network plans live wall-to-wall coverage of the impeachment trial beginning Tuesday, “gavel to gavel each day.”

Political anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will do the heavy lifting, along with analysts Dana Perino, Juan Williams and Bill Hemmer. Most notably former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy and former independent counsel Kenneth W. Starr offer constitutional expertise and legal analysis.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis‘ Red Gate Farm, an oceanfront estate designed by architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen and built in 1981 on 340-acres of land on Martha’s Vineyard. Five bedrooms, five baths, five formal gathering rooms, library, additional expansive chef’s kitchen, two decks; 6,456 square feet. Traditional cedar shingled main mansion; guest house offers four bedrooms and three baths, outdoor poll, tennis court and “fairy tree house” for children. Three-bedroom caretaker’s home, barn, two garages, boathouse. Much, much more. Priced at $65 million at ChristiesRealEstate.com. Enter MA2381 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 67% of registered U.S. voters say they are “absolutely certain” they will vote in the 2020 presidential primary or caucus in their state; 76% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 74% of Democrats agree.

• 15% of voters overall say they are “very likely” to vote in the primary or caucus; 13% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 11% of voters overall say the chances are “50-50” they will vote; 7% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 3% of voters overall say it is “not too likely” they will vote; 3% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

• 3% of voters overall say it is “not likely at all” they will vote; 1% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

Source: A POLITICO / MORNING CONSULT Poll of 1,996 REGISTERED U.S. VOTERS conducted Jan. 10-12.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper @HarperBulletin

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.