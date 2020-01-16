By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty in federal court to transporting child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Court documents said Phillip Andrews, 80, of Gilford, used his cellphone in 2016 to produce sexually explicit images of a child under 18. The images were uploaded onto his social media accounts using the internet.

Andrews, who pleaded guilty Wednesday, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

The case was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; and the Gilford Police Department.

