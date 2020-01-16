By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A man was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in a Southern California neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Residents reported hearing gunshots late Thursday in Riverside. When officers arrived they found a wounded man in the street next to a bike, said police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died, Railsback told the Press-Enterprise.

TOP STORIES
White House rips Pelosi over impeachment 'souvenir pens'
Sen. Martha McSally slams CNN reporter as 'liberal hack'
Sanders camp mum on pro-gulag staffer, says Iowans 'don't care about political gossip'

Investigators believe the victim was riding the bike when he was hit by the gunfire, Railsback said.

Detectives were still at the scene Thursday morning. A bloodhound was brought to the site, but could not pick up a trace for a suspect, Railsback said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide