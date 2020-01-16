By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

MADRID, Iowa (AP) - A man charged with animal neglect after a rescue group removed nearly 200 cats from his central Iowa property is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.

Polk County court records say Dennis Carlson, 66, entered a written Alford plea of guilty Jan. 9 on one count of animal neglect, death or serious injury. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors agreed to drop several counts of animal neglect and failure to dispose of a dead animal.

The cats and nearly 200 cat carcasses were discovered last last spring in several buildings at the property, which sits a little more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) southeast of Madrid.

Rescuers had to wear respirators and protective suits because of the garbage, cat feces, urine and carcasses inside the buildings.

