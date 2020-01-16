By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged will fatally shooting another man after getting mad at him about a missing lawn mower and leaf blower.

Thirty-six-year-old Antonio Taylor was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 40-year-old Gary Flemings, who worked for him doing lawn care. Police say Flemings’ body was found in September in a vacant residence in the suburb of Kinloch.

The probable cause statement says Taylor drove the victim to the abandoned building and shot him multiple times several days after getting angry with him about the missing equipment.

TOP STORIES
White House rips Pelosi over impeachment 'souvenir pens'
ABC, CBS, NBC ignore CNN's settlement with Nick Sandmann, analysis finds
Sen. Martha McSally slams CNN reporter as 'liberal hack'

No attorney is listed for Taylor in online court records.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide