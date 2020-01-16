Rep. Mark Pocan, who co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on Thursday endorsed Sen. Bernard Sanders for president, handing Mr. Sanders official support from a key liberal ally in the all-important state of Wisconsin.

“I have enormous respect for Elizabeth Warren,” Mr. Pocan told The Associated Press. “I just think not only do families connect very strongly with Bernie Sanders, the electability is very important.”

Mr. Pocan didn’t back a candidate ahead of Wisconsin’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary, but he said he’s endorsing this year because he felt Mr. Sanders had a strong connection to his beliefs and the best chance of winning.

Mr. Pocan is the first member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to endorse a Democratic presidential candidate this year.

Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren have both been courting support from the far-left of the Democratic party.

Advocates have called for a de-escalation after Ms. Warren said this week that Mr. Sanders told her in 2018 that a woman couldn’t get elected president — something Mr. Sanders denies saying.

After Tuesday’s debate while still on the stage, Ms. Warren told Mr. Sanders he called her a “liar” on national TV after he repeated his denial. Mr. Sanders replied that Ms. Warren called him a liar and suggested they have the discussion away from the debate stage.

Mr. Sanders won the 2016 Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary over Hillary Clinton.

But President Trump went on to become the first Republican presidential candidate since 1984 to carry the state, helping cement his victory over Mrs. Clinton in the general election.

