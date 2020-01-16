Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday for her signing ceremony the day before, where she transmitted House Democrats’ impeachment articles by handing out souvenir pens and smiling for photographs.

The Kentucky Republican said the somber moment looked more like a happy bill signing, with gold pens being brought out on silver platters.

“This final display neatly distilled the House’s entire process into one perfect visual. It was a transparently partisan performance from beginning to end,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor.

“The House’s hour is over,” he added. “The Senate’s time is at hand.”

Mr. McConnell’s chamber is set to begin the pre-trial housekeeping matters Thursday with senators, who will act as jurors, being sworn in and the House impeachment managers, acting as prosecutors, will also be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Jr.

The trial is set to officially begin Tuesday — more than a month after House Democrats impeached President Trump on a party-line vote, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

