LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - Three traffic stops along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska just hours apart netted thousands of dollars worth of drugs and fraudulent credit cards and led to the arrests of four people, the Nebraska State Patrol reported Thursday.

The patrol said in a news release that all the stops happened after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The first, near Kearney, turned up 15 pounds (6.80 kilograms) of marijuana and $1,500 in cash. A 43-year-old California man driving that car was arrested.

In a second stop near Lexington, troopers found 53 pounds (24.04 kilograms) of marijuana, 3 pounds (1.36 kilograms) of THC wax, and 300 THC vape cartridges. The 24-year-old driver from Lincoln was arrested, the patrol said.

A third stop of a sport utility vehicle near Alda uncovered multiple fraudulent credit cards, a forgery device and marijuana, the patrol said. A 27-year-old man from Chicago and a 21-year-old woman from Santa Clarita, California, who were in the SUV were arrested.

