TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Phoenix man who rolled his truck during a high speed chase trying to escape law enforcement with 11 immigrants on board was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal prison in the death of one migrant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said Andrew Lamar Blake was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. He also got five years probation.

Blake earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the transportation of immigrants for profit that placed lives in jeopardy and resulted in death. Along with the one man killed, several other immigrants in the truck were injured.

Blake had fled from Border Patrol agents and Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies in the April 2018.

