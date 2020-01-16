By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta recording studio that boasts clients such as Bruno Mars, T.I., Drake and more on its website was the target of a shooting late Wednesday night, police said.

Shots were fired into 11th Street Studios and four vehicles parked nearby, news outlets reported. There were at least six people inside the building but police said no injuries were reported.

Police were looking for three men believed to have carried out the shooting, according to news outlets.

TOP STORIES
Senate impeachment trial casts cloud over State of the Union
Al Sharpton slams Dem debate: 'I didn't see anybody' who could 'take on Donald Trump'
CNN reveals audio from Sanders-Warren debate spat

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide