By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Two people were hit by a pickup truck Tuesday at the end of a police chase in Florida, authorities said.

Jonathan Wesley Blackburn, 19, and Mark Edward Howard, 26, were both arrested following the 15-minute chase, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

An officer had stopped Blackburn, who was driving, and began asking the two men questions, the Florida Times-Union reported. At some point, Blackburn sped away, police said. Officers chased them for more than a mile before they swerved onto a sidewalk, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a building.

Police said both pedestrians were alert and walking around, although one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said they found a stolen handgun and marijuana in the truck.

Blackburn and Howard were both facing multiple charges, including drug possession and resisting arrest. Jail records didn’t list attorneys who could speak for the men.

