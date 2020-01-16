By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities released the names Thursday of two people found fatally shot and two wounded in Des Moines.

Police responded just before 4 p.m. Wednesday to the shooting at a home in the Merle Hay neighborhood and discovered two bodies. A third person there had a gunshot wound to a leg and was taken to a hospital.

Police found evidence that another person had left the house, and about 30 minutes later officers found someone nearby with a gunshot wound to a leg. That person also was taken to a hospital.

Police identified the two dead people as Damiko Carr, 28, and Karyree Henderson, 21. The two wounded were identified as Michael Blackwell, 31, and Alonzo Kearney, 26.

No arrests have been reported.

